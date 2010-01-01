Zooomies is one of the only Open Play Dog Daycares in the area. What does that mean? That means that playtime never ends! All of our dogs are out playing and socializing from the time they come in until the time they go home.
Your pup will feel right at home in our cozy, state of the art suites. Your pup will think they are on vacaction!
To make your pup's visit extra special Zooomies offers a wide variety of extra services that they will love such as enrichments or one on one play sessions. We even offer some basic grooming services.
We require a time minimum of 4hrs to evaluate your dog with other dogs and staff.
2XL Suite with a racecar bed, television and includes 1 free enrichment.
Frozen Kong filled with Peanut Butter
Frozen Lick Mat with your choice of Peanut Butter or yogurt.
Frozen Peanut Butter and Yogurt treat.
Can also come with Peanut Butter Only or Yogurt Only
CBD oil specially formulated for dogs. Great for dogs with high anxiety during storms or fireworks.
Under 50lbs $20
Over 50 lbs $30
Prices are determined by weight
Bath, Blow Dry, Brush Out, Nail Trim, Ear Cleaning
Prices are determined by weight
All pets must be up to date on the following vaccinations:
Bordetella
Distemper
Rabies
Negative Fecal Exam
All pets must be at least 6 months old and up to date on all required vaccinations.
All Pets are required to complete and pass a Test Drive (evaluation) before any reservations can be made.
All pets must be on leash when entering and exiting the building. NO EXCEPTIONS.
All boarding reservations will require a $30 deposit per dog. When the reservation is completed, you can use the deposit toward your bill or leave it on your account for future reservations.
All dogs must be spayed or neutered by the age of 1 year.
1581 Sycamore Road, Yorkville, Illinois 60560, United States
Mon
07:00 am – 07:00 pm
Tue
07:00 am – 07:00 pm
Wed
07:00 am – 07:00 pm
Thu
07:00 am – 07:00 pm
Fri
07:00 am – 07:00 pm
Sat
07:00 am – 07:00 pm
Sun
08:00 am – 07:00 pm
Early drop off or late pick up times are available.
